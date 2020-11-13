Parking Enforcement

Parking Enforcement Resumes Sunday in Parts of Los Angeles County

Enforcement was relaxed in the spring after the county issued a stay-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A parking sign along Pico Boulevard.
Parking enforcement, citations and towing resume for Los Angeles County's unincorporated areas on Sunday after a pause due to safer-at-home orders for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is resuming enforcement to keep streets clean and clear as winter storm season approaches, according to Steven Frasher, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.

"With storm season coming, we need to keep storm drains and gutters clear,'' Frasher told City News Service.

Frasher said enforcement was initially relaxed to keep people in their homes at the beginning of the pandemic, when stay-at-home orders were issued. He also pointed out that the city of Los Angeles re-instituted its parking enforcement last month.

Citations will resume for the following:

  • Posted street sweeping time violations
  • Blocked emergency access, including for driveways and fire hydrants
  • Expired registrations
  • Vehicles that appear abandoned
  • Vehicles that have been red-tagged may be towed and impounded within 72 hours

Parking enforcement, citations and towing will also resume in cities that contract the sheriff's department's services.

In the city of Los Angeles, parking enforcement resumed Oct. 15.

