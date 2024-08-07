Parking lot road rage fight leads to man's death in West Hollywood

Homicide detectives are investigating after a possible road rage fight ended with one man dead in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Law enforcement said the fight happened in a 7-Eleven parking lot on the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard around 1 p.m. The fight stemmed from a minor crash between two men’s cars nearby.

“We believe an altercation happened and an assault. We don’t know exactly what kind of fight,” Lt. Daniel Vizcarra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Detectives said they do not believe any weapons were used in the violence. Both men were taken to an area hospital, where one man died. The other was detained.

The identities of the two men involved in the fight were not released.

“To the best of our knowledge at this time, we don’t think anything happened inside,” Lt. Vizcarra said. “Everything was outside after the collision occurred.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.