Drivers Beware, the Free Ride Is About to End in West Hollywood

Parking regulations suspended during stay-at-home orders will be enforced again, starting Monday.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The free ride will soon be over in West Hollywood, where parking regulations that were previously suspended will be enforced starting Monday.

Due to coronavirus health safety orders that kept people at home and changed parking habits, the city ceased enforcement of regulations citywide on March 16. Now, as stay-at-home restrictions ease, West Hollywood's Parking Services Division will be issuing warnings starting June 15 through June 28, and citations starting June 29, including enforcement of residential permits, street sweeping rules, rush-hour parking restrictions and moving encroachments.

Expired meters, which were limited to citations upon complaint, will be actively enforced again as well, city officials warned.

Safety violations such as blocking driveways or fire hydrants were never suspended and will continue to be enforced.

For those who may still be working from home during the pandemic, residents with valid permits will continue to be allowed to park at nearby meters during street sweeping for up to 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after the posted hours at the address where the permit is registered. That will remain in effect through Aug. 31.

The city of Los Angeles also temporarily halted some parking rules during the stay-at-home order. The following rules remain in effect until at least July 6 in Los Angeles.

  • Relaxed enforcement of street sweeping restrictions in residential areas and near closed schools. 
  • Moratorium on ticketing and towing for abandoned vehicles and oversize vehicle overnight parking fines.
  • Freeze on parking fine increases until at least July 6.
  • Extended grace period for people dropping off or picking up groceries and goods.
  • Immediate extension on all deadlines for payment due until at least July 6.
  • Moratorium on ticketing or towing for expired car registration.

West Hollywoodparking tickets
