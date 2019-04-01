Man on Parole for Sex Crimes Against Children Arrested in Playground Sex Assault

What to Know Video surveillance shows the suspect was only on campus for less than one minute.

The Torrance Unified School District was notified about the incident after the victim told her parents.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Torrance Police Department at (310) 328-3456.

A 31-year-old man who was on parole for sex crimes against children was arrested in Torrance after he was accused of sexually assaulting a student on a playground, police said.

Dalan Johnson of Los Angeles was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting the girl at Lincoln Elementary School, Torrance police said.

The girl told her parent after school that she was sexually assaulted in the morning on the playground, who then reported the assault to the Torrance Unified School District, police said.

Police then responded to investigate at the school in the 1600 block of Torrance Boulevard March 29.

After an investigation, and after reviewing surveillance footage, officers said Johnson was on the campus for less than a minute.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call police at (310) 328-3456 and reference case No. 190D13793.