Parolee Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Women, Including Tackling Jogging Woman, Arrested

A parolee accused of sexually assaulting two women in Riverside in June was arrested and remained jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail, police said Saturday.

In the first incident, Ricardo Cabrera, 27, allegedly rubbed his groin area against the backside of a woman standing outside of the Trader Joe's grocery store at the Riverside Plaza shopping center on June 7, according to Riverside City Police Officer Ryan Railsback.

The woman relayed what had happened to her husband, who was in a nearby parked car, prompting a confrontation between the husband and Cabrera, Railsback said.

After the struggle, Cabrera fled in a vehicle, though the husband and wife were able to give a good description of him to police.

The second incident occurred on the night of June 27, when Cabrera allegedly tackled a woman jogging in the La Sierra neighborhood.

"The suspect pushed the victim to the ground while she attempted to struggle and scream for help. He placed his hand over her mouth but she continued to punch, kick, and even bite him until he got off her and ran away," Railsback said.

The victim was able to help police render a sketch of the suspect, which led to Cabrera's arrest on Thursday.

Police discovered him to be wearing an ankle bracelet monitoring due to being on probation. He had also been required to register as a sex offender for a previous conviction, according to Railsback.

Cabrera was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of assault with the intent to commit rape, sexual assault, and violation of probation.