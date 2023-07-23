Parolee accused of wounding man in car-to-car shooting in Long Beach

A 24-year-old Redondo Beach man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly wounding a man during a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Leon Shillingford was also booked for a parole violation and his bail was set at $1 million, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The victim was driving southbound on Santa Fe Avenue, near Willow Street, on Saturday night when another vehicle drove by and the suspect allegedly fired at the victim's vehicle after a brief exchange, striking the man in the upper body.

Officers dispatched to the area at about 8 p.m. Saturday located the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital.

“The suspect fled towards an unknown direction prior to officer's arrival. A short while later, officers observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle, in the area where the shooting occurred,” police said. “Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver.”

Officers arrested Shillingford and took him to the Long Beach city jail for booking.