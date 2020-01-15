Police Bloodhound Finds Parolee Hiding in Unusual Spot – Blue Recycling Bin

Police got a pleasant surprise after a pursuit Tuesday morning when their loyal bloodhound Ruger tracked down a wanted parolee hiding in an unusual spot — a blue recycling bin.

The bizarre series of events began at 10 a.m. Tuesday when a motorcycle officer spotted a silver Kia speeding on Alessandro Boulevard.

The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver didn't stop and a chase began.

It ended in a crash when the driver slammed into a light pole and ran. Police later found him hiding in a recycling bin after cordoning off a neighborhood and locking down a local school, officials said. Police credited the solid police work to their trusty bloodhound, Ruger.

He was identified Abel Arizmendi, 27, of Riverside, was booked into jail for felony evading police, possession of stolen property, and violation of his parole, officials said.

The bloodhound had gotten a sniff of the man's scent from a bright yellow vest that the suspect had ditched during the foot chase, officials said.

Inside the Kia, police found mail and delivery boxes.

"Oh, did we forgot to mention he was on parole for grand theft, and probation for domestic violence?" the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.