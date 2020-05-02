Parolee Released Due to Coronavirus Commits Another Crime, Glendale Police Say

A 56-year-old parolee was arrested after officers found him rolled up in carpeting at a commercial burglary in Glendale -- hours after he was arrested for two misdemeanor counts but let go due to the city's emergency "zero" dollar bail schedule, police said Saturday.

David Frakes was released from his first offense early Friday due to the city's emergency protocol designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in jails, said Kaila Olander of the Glendale Police Department.

Then, at about 8 a.m., officers dispatched to the 100 block of North Arts Avenue regarding a commercial burglary noticed a window to a closed business smashed and could see an interior door handle that had been destroyed, she said.

"Officers made entry to check for any possible suspects and noticed a portion of the business had been flooded by a toilet that been vandalized," she said.

Officers searching the business allegedly found the Glendale resident -- who is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon -- rolled up in some carpeting in an elevator. Frakes was subsequently arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and felony vandalism, Olander said.

After that booking, Frakes was once again released due to the emergency zero-bail rules, police said.