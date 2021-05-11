Part of Airport Boulevard to Close Nightly For LAX Modernization Project

A portion of Airport Boulevard near LAX will be closed overnight this week, starting May 11, for construction crews to place concrete for the Automated People Mover's guideway.

The boulevard, between 93rd and 96th streets, will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night through Saturday, LAX officials said. Northbound traffic can detour on 96th Street and southbound traffic can detour on Westchester Parkway.

People will be able to access hotels on Airport Boulevard during the closure, and dates and times of the construction and road closure are subject to change.

The 2.25-mile Automated People Mover is the centerpiece of LAX's modernization program as the airport prepares for Los Angeles to host the 2028 Olympic Games.

The APM system will have three stations inside the Central Terminal Area -- which passengers can access through elevated pedestrian walkways from terminals -- and three stations for passengers to access parking facilities, regional light rail transportation stations and the rent-a-car facility.

Officials said APM trains will arrive every two minutes and passengers will be able to connect from L.A. Metro to their terminal in 10 minutes or less. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

The modernization initiative is a $14.3 billion project that will improve all nine passenger terminals and build new facilities. More information is available at FlyLAX.com/ConnectingLAX.