Part of LA Metro’s C Line to be Closed for Construction

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Tuesday that it will suspend rail service on the C Line (Green) between Hawthorne/Lennox and Redondo Beach Stations for three weekends beginning Friday so work can continue on the Crenshaw/LAX Transit line project.

The closures will also take place May 15 and June 19 in order to connect with the future Crenshaw/LAX Line, Metro officials said.

Construction work is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. each Friday and conclude by 12:01 a.m. each Monday.

Metro will provide a free bus shuttle service to the out-of-service rail stations at Hawthorne/Lennox, Aviation/LAX, Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas, Redondo Beach stations.

Shuttle buses will run every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and every 20 minutes at other times.

Regular C Line rail service will continue between Norwalk and Hawthorne/Lennox stations, where passengers will transfer to bus shuttles to continue their trip.

For travelers planning to go to Los Angeles International Airport, the LAX Shuttle G will continue to run its regular service from its usual stop at Aviation/LAX Station. Other options to LAX include Metro Lines 102, 111, 117 and 232.

The Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project is an 8.5-mile light rail line with eight new stations that will serve the Crenshaw, Inglewood, Westchester and LAX communities.

An additional station is currently under construction at Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street, where Crenshaw/LAX Line and Green Line riders will be able to transfer to the LAX Automated People Mover to access airport terminals.

