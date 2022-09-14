LAX construction

Partial Overnight Lane Closures Planned at LAX Next Week

Parts of LAX Airport will experience overnight closures next week while crews work to prepare for the installation of a pedestrian bridge connecting terminals to the Automated People Mover train system.

By City News Service

lax airport entrance[genericsla]
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Outer lanes at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport will be closed overnight next
week while crews prepare to install a pedestrian bridge connecting terminals to the Automated People Mover train system.

Outer lanes on the arrivals level at Lower World Way will be closed from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. from Sept. 20-23. Drivers are asked to watch for signage, follow all detour routes and use caution when traveling through construction areas. Detours will be located on West Way or the inner lanes on Lower World Way.

Crews will be installing a shoring tower to support the bridge's installation. The pedestrian bridge will connect the international terminal with a station for the future Automated People Mover system.

Traffic officers and other airport staff will be on-site to help mitigate impact on travelers, according to airport officials.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

