Parts of 5 Freeway Closed For Re-Striping, Shifting Lanes in La Mirada

Caltrans announced scheduled overnight closures of the 5 Freeway northbound between Artesia Boulevard and Carmenita Road to re-stripe and shift traffic lanes.

The closures are scheduled as follows, but subject to change.

11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Northbound I-5 all lanes from Artesia Boulevard to Carmenita Road on-ramp. Detour: westbound Artesia Boulevard to north Carmenita Road to I-5.

Northbound Beach Boulevard, Artesia Boulevard and Valley View Avenue on-ramps.

Westbound state Route 91 connector to northbound I-5.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

From 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday: