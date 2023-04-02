La Mirada

Parts of 5 Freeway Closed For Re-Striping, Shifting Lanes in La Mirada

By City News Service

Generic Road Closed
Getty Images

Caltrans announced scheduled overnight closures of the 5 Freeway northbound between Artesia Boulevard and Carmenita Road to re-stripe and shift traffic lanes.

The closures are scheduled as follows, but subject to change.

11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday:

  • Northbound I-5 all lanes from Artesia Boulevard to Carmenita Road on-ramp. Detour: westbound Artesia Boulevard to north Carmenita Road to I-5. 
  • Northbound Beach Boulevard, Artesia Boulevard and Valley View Avenue on-ramps.
  • Westbound state Route 91 connector to northbound I-5.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

From 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

  • Northbound I-5 all lanes from Auto Center Drive to Artesia Boulevard. Detour: left onto Auto Center Drive, right on Western Avenue, left on Artesia Boulevard to rejoin I-5.
  • Northbound Beach Boulevard on-ramp.
  • Westbound state Route 91 connector to northbound I-5.

This article tagged under:

La Mirada
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us