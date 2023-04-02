Parts of 5 Freeway Closed For Re-Striping, Shifting Lanes in La Mirada

Caltrans announced scheduled overnight closures of the 5 Freeway northbound between Artesia Boulevard and Carmenita Road to re-stripe and shift traffic lanes.
The closures are scheduled as follows, but subject to change.
11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday:
- Northbound I-5 all lanes from Artesia Boulevard to Carmenita Road on-ramp. Detour: westbound Artesia Boulevard to north Carmenita Road to I-5.
- Northbound Beach Boulevard, Artesia Boulevard and Valley View Avenue on-ramps.
- Westbound state Route 91 connector to northbound I-5.
From 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:
- Northbound I-5 all lanes from Auto Center Drive to Artesia Boulevard. Detour: left onto Auto Center Drive, right on Western Avenue, left on Artesia Boulevard to rejoin I-5.
- Northbound Beach Boulevard on-ramp.
- Westbound state Route 91 connector to northbound I-5.