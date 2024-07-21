Parts of Venice Beach, Dockweiler State Beach off-limits due to sewage discharge

The water and wet sand from Dockweiler State Beach and Venice Beach are off-limits to swimmers and other beach visitors after about 15,000 gallons of sewage was discharged into Ballona Creek on Saturday.

The discharge occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday near 2700 S. Cresta Place, when a water main break pushed sand into the sewer and caused a blockage, LA City Sanitation reported.

People are urged to avoid the water and wet sand on beaches one mile north and a mile south of Ballona Creek for at least 48 hours, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Two water quality tests must show that bacterial levels meet health standards before the beaches will reopen. Samples will start Monday.

Recorded information about beach conditions is available 24/7 at 800-525-5662.