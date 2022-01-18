Child is in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Pasadena, Police Say

A boy was in critical condition after being shot in a residential area of Pasadena, police said Tuesday afternoon.
The boy was shot while riding passenger in a vehicle around 3 p.m. in the area of Los Robles Avenue and Penn Street, Pasadena police said.
The boy was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, police said.
There was no suspect description immediately available.
Shortly after the boy was shot, another shooting was reported near Los Robles Avenue and Jackson Street, and police were investigating if the two shootings were related.