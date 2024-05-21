Crime and Courts

Suspect arrested in 150 mystery explosions in Pasadena neighborhood

The explosions included 14 in the past two weeks, one of which led officers to an arrest.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A man has been arrested in connection with more than 150 mysterious explosions that went on over the course of two years in a Pasadena neighborhood.

Police announced the arrested this week of a 63-year-old man in the case.

Some of the loud blasts near Allen Avenue and Washington Boulevard were reported by residents. Most were captured by ShotSpotter technology, commonly used by law enforcement departments to identify and locate the source of gunfire.

There were 14 explosions in the area during the last two weeks. Investigators identified two vehicles connected to the explosions and tracked down the registered owner, a Pasadena man.

On May 16, officers in the area heard an explosion and saw a white cloud rising from the neighborhood. Officers saw the man's 2013 BMW in the area of the explosion and took him into custody at the scene.

"Evidence was collected from his car related to that explosion," Pasadena police said in a statement. "Miraculously, there have been no reported injuries associated with these explosions."

The suspect, identified by police as Art Leon Berian, was charged with three felony counts of explosives with intent to injure or intimidate. Bond was set at $1.5 million.

Details about a motive and the nature of the explosions were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear whether Berian has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241 or report information anonymously by contacting "Crime Stoppers" at 800-222-8477.

