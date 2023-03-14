Pasadena High School Goes on Lockdown After Phone Threat

Pasadena High School was on lockdown Tuesday after someone called in and said a student on campus had a gun, the school said.
All students were told to shelter in place.
The Pasadena Police Department and school reported the lockdown around 10:30 a.m.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Hours later, the school tweeted to continue to shelter in place.
Parents in the Twitter thread were replying that their children were not yet released to them by the school
Pasadena police was bringing in canines to sweep the campus by 12 p.m.
Local
Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.
By 1:20 p.m., the district sent out a tweet asking students to continue sheltering in place.
Refresh for updates.