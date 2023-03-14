California

Pasadena High School Goes on Lockdown After Phone Threat

Pasadena police said someone called in and said a student had a gun on campus.

By Heather Navarro

Telemundo 52

Pasadena High School was on lockdown Tuesday after someone called in and said a student on campus had a gun, the school said.

All students were told to shelter in place.


The Pasadena Police Department and school reported the lockdown around 10:30 a.m.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Hours later, the school tweeted to continue to shelter in place.

Parents in the Twitter thread were replying that their children were not yet released to them by the school

Pasadena police was bringing in canines to sweep the campus by 12 p.m.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

LAUSD

Possible LAUSD Union Worker Strike May Lead to School Closures Across the District

California

Leuzinger High School Student Dies After Accident in PE Class

By 1:20 p.m., the district sent out a tweet asking students to continue sheltering in place.

Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSouthern California
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us