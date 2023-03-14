Pasadena High School Goes on Lockdown After Phone Threat

Pasadena High School was on lockdown Tuesday after someone called in and said a student on campus had a gun, the school said.

All students were told to shelter in place.

PHS Alert: We are currently on lockdown. Please standby for further information. — Pasadena High School (@PasHSBulldogs) March 14, 2023



The Pasadena Police Department and school reported the lockdown around 10:30 a.m.

Hours later, the school tweeted to continue to shelter in place.

Parents in the Twitter thread were replying that their children were not yet released to them by the school

Pasadena police was bringing in canines to sweep the campus by 12 p.m.

By 1:20 p.m., the district sent out a tweet asking students to continue sheltering in place.

School lockdown still underway at @PHS and the adjacent Focus Point Academy. As police investigate, students are safe and sheltering in classrooms. We will update the community as soon as the lockdown has been lifted. The safety of our students is our top priority. — @PasadenaUSD (@PasadenaUnified) March 14, 2023

