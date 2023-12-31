Pasadena hotel workers strike ahead of Rose Parade and bowl game

Cooks, room attendants and other workers at the Hilton Pasadena and Hyatt Place Pasadena hotels walked off the job at dawn Sunday as Pasadena gets ready to host the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game on New Year's Day, union officials said.

Workers across Los Angeles hotels have been engaged in ongoing labor disputes with employers since July, in what the Unite Here Local 11 union calls the largest hotel worker strike in modern history.

The workers' primary goals include wage increases to keep pace with the soaring cost of housing in Los Angeles, quality and affordable health insurance and humane workloads, according to Unite Here Local 11, which staged walkouts at hotels across Southern California and Arizona over the summer.

A representatives for Aimbridge Hospitality, operator of the Hilton Pasadena, said, “We are continuing conversations with the union and remain focused on reaching an agreement that puts our associates and their best interests at the center.”

Pasadena is home to the Rose Bowl Game and Rose Parade, which take place Jan. 1.

Lisa Derderian, spokeswoman for the city of Pasadena, said in a statement to City News Service, “We have been and will continue to work with the unions on safe and lawful ways in which they can express their rights to free speech and demonstrations.

“Public safety is our priority and it's our obligation to protect the health and safety and well-being of our community. We plan for all types of events that could occur during the Parade/Game and are prepared to address potential scenarios. We hope any groups who have negative intent understand and respect the law and allow for an enjoyable experience for the thousands of visitors who are in town.''