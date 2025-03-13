Pasadena Humane Society waives adoption fees for large dogs in honor of St. Patrick's Day

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Pasadena Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for large dogs of over 40 pounds until March 18, giving these often-overlooked pets a better chance at finding loving homes.

Historically, bigger and older dogs face more challenges in getting adopted, which is why Pasadena Humane is offering this special opportunity to encourage people to consider welcoming a larger breed into their families.

Many potential adopters worry about leaving a dog home alone due to work commitments. However, shelter staff emphasize that a loving home—no matter how busy—will always be better than a cage. With shelters frequently overcrowded, adopting even when time is limited can still make a significant difference in a dog’s life.

For those hesitant about adoption due to inexperience, Pasadena Humane Society provides dedicated adoption counselors to guide them through the process. Adopters also receive a starter bag of dog food and a discount at the Shelter Shop for any additional supplies they may need.

“We want families to feel comfortable and confident that their new dog will be a great addition to their home,” said Kevin McManus, PR & Communications Director at Pasadena Humane Society.

The adoption team is available to provide guidance on a dog’s history, how to introduce them into a new environment, and how to set them up for long-term success, McManus added.

“There are still a handful of stray dogs who came in during the Eaton Fire who have been available for adoption for several weeks now,” McManus noted. “We would love for them to finally find their ‘pot of gold’ this week!”

Following the devastating Eaton Fire, Pasadena Humane Society played a crucial role in rescue efforts, sheltering as many as 1,100 animals. Now, the organization hopes to see the remaining strays find permanent homes.

Pasadena Humane is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those interested in adopting can visit the shelter or check available dogs online.