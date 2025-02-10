Pasadena

Pasadena Humane to resume pet adoptions since Eaton Fire

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Hannah Belle A505660 available for adoption. Photo: Pasadena Humane
Pasadena Humane

The Pasadena Humane Society will be resuming their pet adoptions for the first time since the Eaton Fire. 

The agency has about 60 dogs and cats that were displaced due to the wildfire in the Altadena and Pasadena areas. 

Anyone seeking resources or seeking to report a lost or found animal can dial the Eaton Fire Animal Rescue Hotline at 626-577-3752.

“Pasadena Humane serves as a critical lifeline for pets impacted by the Eaton Fire in the Altadena, Pasadena and surrounding areas. We are committed to providing care and resources to support our community during this unprecedented emergency,” the Pasadena Humane Society stated on their website.

To view the pets who have been found and that are currently being held at the Pasadena Humane Society click here.

