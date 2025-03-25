Pasadena Humane waives adoption fees as shelter struggles with post-wildfire influx

Pasadena Humane announced Tuesday that it will waive all adoption fees for dogs and puppies through Friday, March 28, as the shelter grapples with a post-wildfire influx of animals. The decision comes just over two months after the catastrophic wildfires that swept through Southern California, displacing both people and pets.

Throughout the crisis, Pasadena Humane played a critical role in aiding families and animals, providing emergency shelter, rescue support, and essential supplies. The organization took in as many as 1,100 animals, including 567 who were temporarily boarded while their families sought stable housing. The remaining animals were strays, many separated from their owners amid the chaos of the fast-moving fires.

“We still have almost 150 pets, 90 of them dogs, who are being boarded until their families can secure pet-friendly housing,” Kevin McManus, Pasadena Humane’s PR & Communications Director, told NBC News. “Unfortunately, that means we have far fewer kennel spaces than we need for stray and lost dogs.”

Shelter officials estimate that at least 25 adoptions would provide immediate relief, but they warn that this is just the beginning of a long-term challenge.

“Unfortunately, a lot of dogs have come in over the last several days,” said Marissa Sunny, Senior Director of Placement. “This has stretched us to capacity, so we urgently need to find homes for some of the dogs in our care.”

Beyond sheltering displaced pets, the organization also assisted nearly 1,000 additional animals in the community during the fires, offering food and supplies to those who didn’t require shelter but still needed support.

“We knew that the Eaton Fire would have a lasting impact on the number of animals we can comfortably house,” Sunny said. “And right now is just the first of many times that we will need adopters to step up and help us out.”

To meet the needs of displaced animals, Pasadena Humane has been providing free veterinary care in its on-site ICU, staffed by five veterinarians. An effort that was made possible through generous community donations.

Now, Pasadena Humane is turning to the community once more.

“We hope that we can rely on the community to help us and adopt a dog if they are able,” McManus said.

Adoptions are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with standard screening procedures still in place. All dogs will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before being placed in their new homes.Pasadena Humane is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and available dogs can be viewed on the shelter’s official website.