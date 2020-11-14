Pasadena Man Killed in Shooting

A 29-year-old Pasadena man was shot and killed in a residential area of the city and the shooter was at large Saturday morning.

Officers responded to several calls of shots fired in the 200 block of Parke Street, south of Orange Grove Boulevard, at 8:10 p.m. Friday and found the man dead on the sidewalk, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was walking along the south sidewalk on Parke Street when the suspect or suspects fired several shots at the victim, striking him numerous times in the upper body, police said, adding the victim attempted to run but collapsed due to his injuries.

A motive for the shooting and description of the shooter or shooters were not available. The victim's name was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.