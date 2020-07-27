New Medical School Welcomes First Students in the Middle of a Pandemic

The new Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine is set to open on Monday in Pasadena to its first class of 50 students in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It's a challenge,” said Walter Harris, the school's senior vice president of administration and finance, about opening the school at 98 S. Los Robles Ave. during a health crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the school to make adjustments, including adopting a “hybrid model” that includes in-class and virtual programs and more frequent cleaning, Harris told City News Service.

He said some classes could be held with some students in one classroom and others watching from another classroom via Zoom video conferencing.

The four-story, state-of-the-art building could accommodate twice as many students, which easily enables physical distancing, Harris said.

None of the students objected to the school opening as scheduled, according to Harris, who said they are “very excited to get their medical careers started.”

The school includes an anatomy resource center in which traditional cadaver dissection will be replaced with newer methods that are more clinically relevant, along with a rooftop garden with a meditation, yoga and fitness area for student and faculty "wellness."

Students are set to begin interacting with patients during their third week of school and to learn from Kaiser Permanente physicians and care teams at six of its medical center campuses, including Los Angeles, West Los Angeles and Downey.

The school has waived tuition, fees and disability insurance for students entering through the fall of 2024, and students in those classes will receive a waiver for the cost of a health plan from Kaiser Permanente unless they have an equivalent health plan, according to the school's website.