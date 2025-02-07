California Wildfires

Pasadena officers honored for their bravery, commitment during the Eaton Fire

The Eaton Fire burned over 14,000 acres and 17 deaths were reported.

By Sahana Patel and Amber Frias

TOPSHOT – Police officers remove an elderly resident from her home during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, on January 8, 2025. Terrified residents caught in blazing neighbourhoods, influencers ignoring the ban on drones and the frightening unpredictability of the wildfires are just some of what journalists covering the fires ravaging Los Angeles for AFP have had to manage. The United States’ second-largest city has never faced a blaze of this scale, driven by an extreme autumn drought and fierce Santa Ana winds — the strongest since 2011 — that have turned dry hills into kindling, fuelling a relentless inferno that has raged for more than a week. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
GettyImages

During a special news conference to commemorate Pasadena officers, Police Chief Gene Harris praised his team's commitment to saving lives in the Eaton fire.

Bodycam footage from Jan. 7 captured police officers helping multiple Altadena residents, some of them elderly, get out of their homes and into safety away from the deadly Eaton Fire.

“Probably one of the worst nights I have had in my 24 years in law enforcement,” said Officer Gustavo Martinez. “It's hard for me to watch that stuff because I don't think I've processed it yet.”

A photo featuring Officers Bombardier, Banuelos and Woolford went viral, after the image showed the officers saving two women, one being 101 years old, trapped inside their home surrounded by flames.

“[If] we didn't get them out, something bad was going to happen,” Banuelos said.

On the night of the fire, at least 70% of Harris' officers were assisting in the impacted area, according to Harris. 

“If it wasn't for the lifesaving efforts of the Pasadena first responders and the people that support them, dispatch and other elements in the police department we would have more dead folks that were in positions that couldn't help themselves,” Harris said. 

