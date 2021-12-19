Pasadena Police Investigating Antisemitic Fliers Related To COVID-19

Pasadena police are investigating fliers filled with antisemitic theories regarding COVID-19 Sunday.

The fliers were left in a four-block area of the city stuffed in plastic bags and left on driveways, according to Pasadena police Lt. Anthony Burgess.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The streets on which they were found were Washington Boulevard, Mentor Avenue, Catalina Avenue and Wilson Avenue, according to Pasadena city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

Burgess told the Los Angeles Times about a COVID-19 agenda and named several agencies, federal health and corporate officials. The fliers stated that “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish.”

The Pasadena City Council released a statement saying it was standing firm against hate speech of any kind.

“The distribution of antisemitic fliers in Pasadena and other Southern California communities over the weekend is abhorrent and totally antithetical to the values of our city and its residents,” The city said in its statement.

“Our thoughts are with our residents and those hurt by these disgusting acts. We know Pasadena residents of all faiths will stand together and speak out against hatred in all its forms.”

Anyone with information on who was behind the fliers was asked to call Pasadena police at 626-744-4241.