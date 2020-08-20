Pasadena Police Release Video of Deadly Police Shooting During Traffic Stop

Pasadena police on Thursday released dashcam and body camera footage of a deadly police shooting of a man during a traffic stop last Saturday night.

The family of 32-year-old Anthony McClain was able to see the video before its release to the public and was convinced that he never showed his gun at officers as he ran away from them.

The video came from an assisting officer because the officer who opened fire did not have his body camera activated. That's something that's also being investigated.

The shooting happened on Aug. 15 near Raymond Avenue and Grandview Street after police say officers stopped two men in a car for not having a front license plate. After the driver allegedly admitted to having a suspended license, officers asked the men to exit the car. That's when McClain, the passenger, is seen running away grabbing his waistband.

One of the officers shot at McClain as he's running away after claiming to see McClain pull out a gun with his left hand, according to authorities.

McClain was shot once and police say a gun was recovered down the street where he collapsed. He died at the hospital, the coroner's office reported. But an attorney for McClain's family believes he was holding his belt buckle, not a weapon.

"Unless Mr. McClain had pistols from his back, he should be alive and well, and with his children that are behind me right now. A bullet shot to the back is rarely, if ever, justified," said Caree Harper, the family's attorney.

Pasadena Police Chief John Perez spoke Thursday saying the investigation must be finished before he can determine whether the shooting was justified.

"I believe he made the decision he had to make and it was justified, but it's way too early to absolutely make a conclusion...More info needs to be gathered...Too early to make a statement without everything that needs to be watched," said Perez.

The attorney for McClain's family says they're going to review the video before deciding whether to file a lawsuit.

The officers' names have not been released.