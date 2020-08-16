Pasadena

Man Armed With Gun Shot and Killed by Police After Pasadena Traffic Stop

Police say a passenger ran from the scene near Raymond Avenue and Grandview Street and pulled out a gun before officers opened fire.

By Staff Report

Police at the scene of a shooting.
NBCLA

A man armed with a gun was shot and killed by police Saturday night after a traffic stop in Pasadena, police said. 

The driver was pulled over for a traffic violation near Raymond Avenue and Grandview Street. Officers saw the passenger run from the car and pull out a gun, Pasadena police said.  

At least one officer fired twice at the man, striking him at least once in the upper body, police said.

The man continued to run away after being struck by gunfire but later collapsed. He died at a hospital. 

His identity was not immediately available. It was not immediately clear why he ran from the traffic stop.

A semiautomatic handgun was recovered from the scene, police said.

The driver of the car was taken into custody and is cooperating with investigators.

After the shooting, a crowd formed. Police used a stun gun to subdue a man in his 30s who tried to fight with officers, police said. 

The crowd became more incensed and police used pepper spray. 

A boy who was in the crowd was hit by pepper spray and had to be treated by paramedics, police said. The boy's mother then pepper sprayed an officer, police said. 

It was unclear whether the officers took any action against the woman.

