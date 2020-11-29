Pasadena Reinstates Three Restaurants' Health Permits

Three Pasadena restaurants shut down due to violations of the city's COVID-19 safety protocols had their health permits reinstated, but two additional restaurants were closed Saturday night, a city official said Sunday.

Approximately 50% of restaurants were found to be compliant during Pasadena Health Department inspectors' initial visits, according to Lisa Derderian, the city's public information officer. “Enforcement teams will be out again today in restaurants, parks and other areas of potential public gatherings,” Derderian said.

Four Pasadena restaurants had their health permits suspended Friday because they allegedly ignored warnings to adhere to the city's COVID-19 safety protocols. The most common violations were no face shields, dining tables not properly distanced and protocols not completed.

The city council decided to allow outdoor dining to continue in its city limits. Darsha Philips reported on NBC4 News on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

The restaurants had to completely close their kitchens, schedule a hearing and then have an inspection before they could reopen to any type of dining, including takeout and delivery, Derderian said Friday. The names of the restaurants were not available, but she said they had “received several clear warnings.”

Further information about how the restaurants violated COVID-19 protocols were not released.

Unlike the rest of Los Angeles County, Pasadena is still allowing outdoor patio dining. The city has its own health department. “We want to keep restaurants operating, but that hinges on their willingness to follow the rules,” Derderian said.

Residents were urged to wear masks, physically distance, and wash hands often when visiting retail stores, restaurants and outdoor/recreational areas.

Pasadena officials said they will monitor parks, businesses and other areas of potential gatherings throughout the weekend to ensure that they are complying with health orders.