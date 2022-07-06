One Arrested, Two Sought in Stabbing Death of 82-Year-Old Man at Pasadena Home

An 82-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Pasadena residence Wednesday, and authorities are still searching for two of three people wanted in connection with the killing.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1000 block of North Mentor Avenue, near Bell Street in the area of McDonald Park, at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday and found Glenn Cavin suffering from stab wounds, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Cavin died at the scene.

The attackers fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, but authorities tracked one of them to a Target in the 3100 block of East Colorado Boulevard, just a few miles away from the home, according to Pasadena police.

An 82-year-old man was stabbed in Pasadena. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Officers evacuated the Target, and police were able to take the person into custody at about 3 p.m. That person was found inside the vehicle police had identified as related to the crime.

Police did not release the person's identity, and a motive for the stabbing had yet to be determined.

Authorities are still seeking two other attackers Thursday morning, though no description was provided.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to contact Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.