Pasadena testing for lead in soil at parks from Eaton Fire

The City of Pasadena Parks, Recreation and Community Services department is closing baseball infields at two parks after LA County health officials revealed elevated lead levels in soil from the Eaton Fire, the city said Friday.

Soil sampling in two neighborhoods revealed led levels above 80 parts per million, which does not require cleanup or remediation but indicates the need for further evaluation, city officials said.

One neighborhood is generally bounded by Lincoln Avenue, Washington Boulevard, North Altadena Drive, and the city limit. The other neighborhood is generally bounded by North Altadena Drive, Orange Grove Boulevard, Washington Boulevard, and Eaton Drive, city officials said.

Soil testing is needed where children are more likely to play in or on exposed soil, the city said. Children can be exposed to lead by swallowing, prolonged skin contact or breathing-in lead-contaminated soil and can be tracked indoors on shoes or clothing.

Officials note children under 6 years old are more vulnerable because they are more likely to put their hands in their mouths after touching soil or even eat it.

The closed baseball infields are at Washington and Victory parks and community members who use those fields will be redirected to turf fields, city parks officials said.

Soil will be tested at Robinson Park, Hamilton Park and Alice's Dog Park, which are outside the identified neighborhoods and will remain open.

“We are taking proactive steps to help ensure that our parks are safe for all visitors, especially young children who are most vulnerable to lead exposure,” said Koko Panossian, Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services.

The city encouraged soil testing in parks and youth sports fields with exposed soil, including but not limited to baseball diamonds, soccer, track and football fields within the two neighborhoods and urges those areas be closed to public use until a qualified professional can conduct tests for heavy metals.

People who think they might have been exposed to lead in soil can request testing from their doctor or go to a Quest Lab for a free blood lead test.

The city is offering free lead blood testing on April 27 from noon to 5 p.m. at Eaton Health Village/Pasadena Seventh Day Adventist Church 1280 E. Washington Blvd.