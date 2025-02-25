Pasadena Unified proposes teacher and staff layoffs

More than 100 teacher and staff jobs in the Pasadena Unified School District could be on the chopping block for next school year.

The district is set to vote on whether or not to approve the cuts at their meeting this week.

Pasadena Unified is a school district that has faced huge adversity since the Eaton Fire started on Jan. 7. Schools were damaged. Families, teachers, and staff have been displaced, and some lost everything.

But now, the district says it needs to make these layoffs. About 151 people could be losing their jobs at the end of this school year.

A huge chunk of them are elementary, middle, and high school teachers.

Positions for special education, bilingual instruction, social workers, behavioral health, and specialized programs are also at risk.

According to documents posted by the district, a majority of those jobs need to be terminated for the next school year as a result of “the reduction of programs and services.”

Thirty four of them are at risk due to a lack of work and or a lack of funds.

NBC4 has reached out to both the school district and the union representing the teachers.

The board of education vote on these layoffs will happen at their meeting on Thursday.