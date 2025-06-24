Pasadena votes to officially condemn immigration raids

The Pasadena City Council on Monday approved an official statement denouncing federal immigration raids in the city.

Following recent enforcement in Pasadena, including one instance that occurred near a bus stop and another that was reported in a residential area, city leaders condemned the actions on record.

“We object on human grounds, public safety grounds and we’re drawing their attention to the dangerous situation they are creating in our communities and neighborhoods and parks and business districts,” Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said.

During a packed city council meeting, Pasadena residents voiced their opposition to the operations that have heightened anxiety over several communities. Standing with the immigrant community, the city of Pasadena approved a formal statement calling the raids “unconstitutional.”

By going on the record with its opposition, the city aims to send a clear message to the federal agents and reassure the community that its leaders stand with their immigrant neighbors.

“I do feel hopeful and proud of the fact that Pasadena is not ok with what is happening and a clear repudiation of the tactics of disappearing immigrants,” said Pablo Alvarado, co-Executive Director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.

NBC4 has reached out multiple times to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for details on enforcement in Pasadena.