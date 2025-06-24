Immigration

Pasadena votes to officially condemn immigration raids

At least 14 people in Pasadena have been detained during three separate operations, according to Mayor Victor Gordo.

By Tracey Leong and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Pasadena City Council on Monday approved an official statement denouncing federal immigration raids in the city.

Following recent enforcement in Pasadena, including one instance that occurred near a bus stop and another that was reported in a residential area, city leaders condemned the actions on record.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“We object on human grounds, public safety grounds and we’re drawing their attention to the dangerous situation they are creating in our communities and neighborhoods and parks and business districts,” Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said.

During a packed city council meeting, Pasadena residents voiced their opposition to the operations that have heightened anxiety over several communities. Standing with the immigrant community, the city of Pasadena approved a formal statement calling the raids “unconstitutional.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

By going on the record with its opposition, the city aims to send a clear message to the federal agents and reassure the community that its leaders stand with their immigrant neighbors.

“I do feel hopeful and proud of the fact that Pasadena is not ok with what is happening and a clear repudiation of the tactics of disappearing immigrants,” said Pablo Alvarado, co-Executive Director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.

NBC4 has reached out multiple times to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for details on enforcement in Pasadena.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationPasadena
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us