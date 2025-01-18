Pasadena will resume parking enforcement in commercial areas

Pasadena will resume parking enforcement in the city's business districts starting Tuesday, city officials said.

The announcement includes enforcement of parking meters, time limits in commercial areas, loading zones and surface lot paid parking in city lots in Playhouse Village and South Lake.

The city is developing a timeline for the resumption of enforcement in residential areas. Officials said overnight parking restrictions in residential areas and preferential parking restrictions areas will not be enforced until the end of January at the earliest.

Parking Enforcement personnel will continue to enforce all safety-related violations citywide including red flag violations, parking near fire hydrants, red zone/no parking zones and blocking driveways.

Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said the city's Economic Development Division has been in contact with the local business community to aid businesses that have been hit hard by the Eaton Fire in neighboring Altadena.

"Pasadena businesses are open and need your support," she said Saturday. "Many employees and business owners lost homes, their clients have been impacted which directly affects their income with cancellations (private contractors like hair stylist, trainers, housekeeping, etc) but they need to continue their operations to maintain their livelihood."