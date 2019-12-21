LAX

Passenger Buses Catch Fire at LAX

By City News Serivce

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Los Angeles firefighters put out a fire that destroyed two liquid propane-powered passenger buses and damaged a third at Los Angeles International Airport today, officials said.

The fires were reported around 9 p.m. near the Uber and Lyft pickup lots, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. It took 25 firefighters less than 20 minutes to put out the flames.

The fire temporarily closed the LAX-it facility, but it was partially reopened after the flames were extinguished. Those exiting LAX were asked to follow directions of airport staff until further notice, Humphrey said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Holidays 20 mins ago

Hanukkah Celebrations Set Throughout Los Angeles County

FedEx 29 mins ago

FedEx Truck Filled With Gifts Catches Fire

"Though the fire's cause remains under investigation, there is NO reason to consider it suspicious at this time," he said.

There were no reports of passengers on board and no reports of injuries, he said, but added that the cleanup prompted the closing of the lots and was causing delays for airport traffic.

This article tagged under:

LAX
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us