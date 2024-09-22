Passenger, horse dead following crash on Norco freeway

One person and a horse are dead after a car struck a horse on the 15 Freeway in Norco overnight.

The California Highway Patrol said it received several calls before 2 a.m. Sunday of a horse running around the northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway. Officers arrived at the scene, just south of Limonite Avenue, and learned a driver struck a horse that was on the freeway.

The horse was killed upon impact and a passenger in the vehicle died at the scene. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The investigation revealed the horse was traveling in a trailer and somehow got out and onto the freeway. The driver who was transporting the trailer tried getting the horse back before it was hit by a car. He later called police and cooperated with them in the investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.