Passenger Killed in Anaheim Crash Identified

A 49-year-old killed in a three-vehicle crash in Anaheim that injured three others was publicly identified Monday.

Luis V. Cuara was a Los Angeles resident, according to the Orange County coroner's office.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving for allegedly running a red light and triggering the crash that killed Cuara.

The crash occurred at 1:53 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Ball Road and South Magnolia Avenue, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

A black Nissan Murano was westbound on Ball Road and failed to stop at a red light at the Magnolia Avenue intersection, Carringer said.

The Nissan struck a black 2016 Honda Accord occupied by four men -- three 30-year-old men and Cuara, who was a rear seat passenger and pronounced dead at the scene, Carringer said. The three other people in the Honda where rushed to hospitals with minor injuries.

One of the vehicles then struck a Toyota Camry, which had stopped at the red light facing Magnolia Avenue. No one inside that vehicle was injured.

A person trapped in one of the vehicles had to be freed by firefighters, authorities said.

The Murano driver, an Anaheim resident, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Carringer said. His condition was not immediately known.