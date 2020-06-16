Officials Identify Passenger Killed in McLaren Sports Car Crash Near LA Mayor’s Residence

Authorities Tuesday identified a passenger in a McLaren sports car who was killed when the vehicle crashed into a tree near Mayor Eric Garcetti's official residence in Hancock Park.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:33 p.m. Friday to the 4300 block of West Sixth Street, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As seen on Today in LA on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

"We extricated two trapped patients and they were transported in critical condition,'' Prange said.

Albert Ahn, 34, died at hospital on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. The name of the driver, who was hospitalized in critical condition, was not released. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

The mayor's official residence, the Getty House, is at 605 S. Irving Blvd., on the corner of Irving and West Sixth Street. Video from the scene taken after the crash showed the car wrapped around a tree and Garcetti standing on the sidewalk watching LAFD paramedics tend to the victims.