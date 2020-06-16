Getty House

Officials Identify Passenger Killed in McLaren Sports Car Crash Near LA Mayor’s Residence

Video from the scene taken after the crash showed the car wrapped around a tree and Garcetti standing on the sidewalk watching LAFD paramedics tend to the victims.

By City News Service

Authorities Tuesday identified a passenger in a McLaren sports car who was killed when the vehicle crashed into a tree near Mayor Eric Garcetti's official residence in Hancock Park.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:33 p.m. Friday to the 4300 block of West Sixth Street, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As seen on Today in LA on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Skincare 18 mins ago

Get Your Glow Back With These Easy Tips

George Floyd 2 hours ago

Council Motion Seeks Nonviolent Response Teams to Handle Some LAPD Calls

"We extricated two trapped patients and they were transported in critical condition,'' Prange said.

Albert Ahn, 34, died at hospital on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. The name of the driver, who was hospitalized in critical condition, was not released. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

The mayor's official residence, the Getty House, is at 605 S. Irving Blvd., on the corner of Irving and West Sixth Street. Video from the scene taken after the crash showed the car wrapped around a tree and Garcetti standing on the sidewalk watching LAFD paramedics tend to the victims.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Getty HouseCrash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us