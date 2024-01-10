Passenger shot in possible road rage confrontation on 10 Freeway: CHP

An investigation is underway following a car-to-car shooting that was reported on the 10 Freeway on Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol said officers are investigating a possible road rage confrontation that escalated to a shooting. According to CHP, the violence was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on the westbound 10 Freeway near Del Mar Avenue.

The passenger of one of the vehicles was shot, suffering minor injuries. CHP did not specify where the victim was wounded.

Details on what led up to the incident were unclear.