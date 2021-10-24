Compton

Pastor Shot and Killed at Compton Intersection

Family members say the Rev. Reginald Moore, 67, was killed in the shooting. .

A 67-year-old associate pastor of a local Christian church was shot to death in a possible gang-related attack Sunday at an intersection in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was identified by family as Reginald Moore.

"He wanted to make sure we were safe...coming to church. He was doing what a dad is supposed to do. I don't understand it. I still don't and I won't be able to," Danae Moore, the daughter of the victim, said through tears as family members embraced at the site.

The shooting happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Compton Boulevard, the LASD reported.

Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and died at the scene.

Detectives were scouring the area for witnesses and surveillance video, Navarro-Suarez said.

A motive for the attack was unknown and no suspect description was immediately available.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

