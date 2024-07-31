Valencia

Patients sue over hidden camera in bathroom at chiropractor office in Valencia

Attorneys are now representing four children and 17 adults believed to have been recorded. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes and Lauren Coronado

Several patients are suing a chiropractor in Valencia after a hidden camera was allegedly found in the bathroom of his office.

Over a dozen patients, including children, were believed to be recorded on the hidden camera. 

According to deputies with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department, an employee at The Joint Chiropractic in Valencia said he found a camera in the bathroom on May 8. 

That bathroom is the only one on site, used by employees and patients. 

“I feel incredibly violated and vulnerable,” one patient said. “Embarrassed, humiliated, there’s not enough words to say what I’m feeling.”

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Nicholas Vanderyde last month for possession of obscene matter depicting a minor and for videotaping inside a room.

