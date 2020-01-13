Patrick Stewart Sinks Hands, Feet Into Hollywood

Ten days before "Star Trek: Picard" makes its streaming-service debut, star Patrick Stewart sank his hands and feet into cement in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre Monday.

"I'm still not really believing any of it," Stewart said at the ceremony. Any moment now somebody will say, 'Patrick, Patrick, get up, you're dreaming again.'"

The 79-year-old Shakespearean actor had a successful stage and television career -- peppered with a series of relatively minor film roles -- but he gained widespread fame with his portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" beginning in 1987.

The series spawned four films, the last in 2002. In addition to his "Star Trek" success, he expanded his popularity with his role as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men" film series.

His return to the "Star Trek" universe will begin Jan. 23, when the latest incarnation debuts on CBS All Access.

On Monday, CBS announced that it has already renewed the series for a second season. The new series will feature some cast members from "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and some performers from that series showed up Monday to watch Stewart be honored in Hollywood.

Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton and Brent Spiner were among those on hand.