Patrol Car Responding to a Call Strikes Person at Intersection

A Los Angeles police officer responding to a call struck and injured a pedestrian Monday in the El Sereno area, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:13 a.m. at Soto and Multnomah streets, according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The condition of the hospitalized pedestrian was not available, Delatorre said.

Two patrol cars were responding to a call and the first car had on its red light and siren, he said. It was not clear whether the second patrol car, which struck the pedestrian, had its red light and siren on.

The Central Traffic Division was investigating the crash, Delatorre said.

