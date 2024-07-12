Vegetation fire prompts evacuation orders in Temecula

An evacuation order was issued following a vegetation fire burning in Temecula.

The Pauba Fire burned through over 100 acres as of 4:00 p.m.

The fire was reported as of 1:29 p.m. in the 39100 block of Pauba Road. The flame was described as light flashy fuels going uphill, according to CAL FIRE.

The evacuation order was issued for the following areas:

