From pups to paw-cassos: Guide dog nonprofit to host pup art exhibit in Palm Desert

See where you can get artworks created by guide dogs in training.

By Sahana Patel

Guide Dogs of the Desert will host an art exhibit fundraiser for the nonprofit organization focused on training guide dogs for the blind and visually impaired. 

The Paw-casso art exhibit, which will showcase one-of-a-kind pieces created by the guide dogs in training, is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Melissa Morgan Sculpture Garden in Palm Desert. 

Each painting represents the creativity, intelligence and dedication of these future service dogs, according to the organization. 

The event will feature live demonstrations of the artwork as attendees will be able to meet the puppy artists in-person. 

All of the paintings will be purchased through bidding. For those who cannot attend the event, donations can also be made on the Guide Dogs of the Desert website. 

It can cost nearly $60,000 to raise and train a guide dog, according to Guide Dogs of America. 

Fifty-three percent of visually impaired people reported currently using a guide dog and expressed enthusiasm for the guide dog lifestyle, according to an American Foundation for the Blind study. 

