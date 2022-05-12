Pacific Coast Highway

3 Killed, 3 Construction Workers Hurt in PCH Crash

Both sides of PCH were shut down from Superior Avenue to Riverside Avenue for hours as the Newport Beach Department investigated.

By Heather Navarro

Newport Beach Police Department

A car crashed into construction equipment on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach Thursday morning just after midnight, leaving three people in the car dead and three construction workers injured, police said.

Both sides of PCH were shut down from Superior Avenue to Riverside Avenue for hours as the Newport Beach Department investigated.

Several 911 calls came in at 12:45 a.m. reporting the crash in the 3000 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

California Wildfires 2 hours ago

SoCal Edison Reports ‘Circuit Activity' Close to Start of Laguna Niguel Fire

California Wildfires 6 hours ago

Hundreds of Homes Evacuated as Wildfire Races Through Laguna Niguel Neighborhood

Business 5 hours ago

‘I Made $245,000 in a Month': This 29-Year-Old Got Rejected From 15 Medical Schools—Now He Runs a $1.5 Million Business

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The car was heading east when it collided with the curb and struck construction equipment.

When officers arrived they discovered three people inside the car were killed, Newport Beach police said.

The three injured construction workers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Austin Laverty at alaverty@nbpd.org.

This article tagged under:

Pacific Coast HighwaySouthern CaliforniaNewport BeachPCHnewport beach police
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us