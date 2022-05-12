A car crashed into construction equipment on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach Thursday morning just after midnight, leaving three people in the car dead and three construction workers injured, police said.

Both sides of PCH were shut down from Superior Avenue to Riverside Avenue for hours as the Newport Beach Department investigated.

Several 911 calls came in at 12:45 a.m. reporting the crash in the 3000 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

The car was heading east when it collided with the curb and struck construction equipment.

When officers arrived they discovered three people inside the car were killed, Newport Beach police said.

The three injured construction workers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Austin Laverty at alaverty@nbpd.org.