Malibu

PCH to close in Malibu this week due to approaching storm

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

The Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu will be closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday due to the approaching storm.

 The first storm is expected Tuesday afternoon, bringing rain to Ventura County.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

By Tuesday night, it is expected to spread to Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Orange counties as well as the Inland Empire.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to arrive overnight into Wednesday morning.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

PCH will remain closed until Friday due to concern that the rain may trigger mudslides. 

Essential workers such as first responders and utility crews will be the only ones allowed on the road during this week. 

Residents in the area will need to seek alternate routes until PCH is reopened.

This article tagged under:

Malibu
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us