PCH closed in Malibu due to mudslide in Palisades burn scar area

A segment of Pacific Coast Highway was closed Friday due to a recent mudslide in the Palisadas burn scar area, officials announced.

The following routes will be closed until further notice:

Pacific Coast Highway, from Carbon Beach Terrace to Chautauqua Boulevard

Las Flores Canyon Road at Southbound Rambla Pacifico

3400 block of Southbound Tuna Canyon

Authorities are urging drivers to use alternative routes as they continue to monitor road conditions.

Heavy rainfall this week prompted widespread flood watches and evacuation warnings in recent wildfire burn areas.

The rainfall arrives about two months after January wildfires in Southern California, including the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles County. The fires stripped brush from hillsides, leaving them more vulnerable to mud and debris flows as rainfall rates increase.