PCH Down to One Lane in Malibu for Weekend Water Main Repairs

Southbound traffic on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu will be down to one lane Saturday and Sunday while work crews complete water main repairs, authorities said.

City of Malibu Emergency Services announced Wednesday that a small leak was discovered in a 30-inch transmission main on PCH near Las Pulgas Canyon between Sunset Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road.

Emergency repairs began Friday and were expected to be complete Sunday when the hole is backfilled and paving restored, officials said.

Water service to Malibu was restored at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, they said.

The transmission main serves LA County Waterworks District 29, in Malibu, officials said.

Malibu has experienced water main leaks and breaks in recent weeks, according to press releases from Malibu officials.

A water main break February 8th caused a sinkhole that temporarily shut down northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road between Civic Center Way and Malibu Knolls Road, and another sinkhole was reported nearby January 24th.