Pechanga Announces it Will Reopen by June With New Rules

Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula Saturday announced plans to reopen in the coming weeks.

Pechanga officials set a target date of June 1, but said the actual date will be confirmed in the days ahead.

Pechanga has been closed for nearly two months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but with California officials beginning to relax some of the public health restrictions put in place to prevent further spread of the virus, the casino is preparing to reopen soon.

Officials said the casino will reduce the number of slot machines and move table games around the casino floor to allow for proper physical distancing.

Employees will be required to wear face coverings and will be screened for temperatures before starting the workday, officials said. Casino guests will also likely be required to wear face coverings.

The spa and pool will remain closed and no concerts or major events will be held at Pechanga, officials said.

Casino staff will also be instructed to install more hand sanitizing stations throughout the property and conduct more frequent sanitizing of high-touch areas.

The announcement comes three days after Pechanga reopened its RV resort with limited spaces and strict rules in place to safeguard guests and employees.