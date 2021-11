A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday on the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway, also known as SR 110, in the Highland Park area.

The crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. near Avenue 60, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two southbound lanes were closed while an investigation was conducted. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the woman, who died at the scene.