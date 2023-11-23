Studio City

Pedestrian killed on 101 Freeway during Thanksgiving Day

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Ventura (101) Freeway near Toluca Lake on Thursday morning, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the northbound freeway at the Vineland Avenue on-ramp at around 3:51 a.m., where they found the pedestrian, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The person was not identified. 

No further information was immediately available.

